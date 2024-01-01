Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde: We expect Nico to return

Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde says he's looking to the new season with Nico Williams in his plans.

After his Euros heroics, Williams is expected to leave for Barcelona this summer.

But Valverde said today: "He is happy with us and we with him, we count on him for the return.

"That there are rumours ... I don't think I'm the only one affected, there are others, everywhere, because the market is open until the end of August. He is a great player and may have clubs that are reported to be interested… He is happy with us and we with him, we count on him for the return.

"We aspire to have the best players and that the players want to be with us. It is a year with great enthusiasm for us. We have a very good team and we aspire to improve it. It also occurs in the case of Unai, Iñaki… We want to compete in all tournaments."