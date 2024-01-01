Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde "very happy" after defeating Espanyol

Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde says victory over Espanyol was deserved.

Athletic won 4-1 via goals from Dani Vivian, Alex Berenguer and a double from Inaki Williams.

"We're very happy," said Valverde afterwards. "You always want to get the game on track early and that everything goes well. And that's how it went.

"We were clinical and we started very strongly. We really well, with power and determination."

He added: "Knowing everything Espanyol have to offer we planned for a tough match. The important thing is the team's determination to show up on the pitch and impose our strengths on our opponents.

"It's important that we're feeling good and happy with what we're doing.

"Thursday is a different story and another competition. We're looking forward to another European night (on Thursday) at San Mames."