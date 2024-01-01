Pedrosa: Sevilla can win in Barcelona

Sevilla wing-back Adria Pedrosa says they'll be ready for Barcelona this weekend.

Pedrosa is a former Espanyol player.

He told Marca: "It's true that I've played many derbies against Barcelona. There it was a bit more sentimental. Here we are in a team that has to compete in all those games to win them.

"Last year we played against them twice and we did it as equals. I'm here to say that we don't have to go there thinking that we're not going to win. We have to go out to win. Barcelona are in very good form, but I think we can try to take the three points."

On the prospect of facing Lamine Yamal, he said: "At his age, I have never seen a player like him, so decisive. You don't have to obsess with this type of player, just be focused throughout the match. Don't put more pressure on yourself than you already have. I have faced other great players and I deal with it naturally."