Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde: Facing Espanyol always special

Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde says facing Espanyol is always special for him.

Valverde is a former Espanyol player and coach.

Ahead of today's clash at San Mames, he said: "It's a special match for me.

"Espanyol gave me my LaLiga debut and I also had the opportunity to coach them in the first division. I've played finals there, both of which I came close to winning. It's special because of the people there."

Valverde added, “Espanyol look good. They're playing well. Their results on the road have been close, but they have a brave style of play. They're aggressive in defence and are confident in what they're doing.

"They're a newly-promoted team, but that's not important. They're in good form and we have to be careful. It will be a very difficult match."