Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde happy for Williams, Simon over nominations

Williams has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or, while Simon is up for the Yashin Trophy.
Valverde said, "For them it is a joy and a recognition for what they have done last season, both at club level, with the Cup and fifth place in the league, and with the national team. It is something significant, a reward for them, and also for all of us who are part of Athletic."
On Simon, he continued: "He had a great season in the league, we managed to win the Copa, he managed to be the goalkeeper who conceded the fewest goals and a series of situations have come together that make him worthy of this nomination. We will see if he can achieve it, hopefully."
On Williams, Valverde said: "It's the first time this has happened to an Athletic player. Above all, because of his work in our team and also because of his work in the national team. I hope I have a chance to take him (to the ceremony) and that at the same time we can try to do something similar to last season."