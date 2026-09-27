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Gilberto Mora breaks yet another incredible record as Barcelona and Real Madrid watch on

Gilberto Mora breaks yet another incredible record as Barcelona and Real Madrid watch on
Gilberto Mora breaks yet another incredible record as Barcelona and Real Madrid watch onREUTERS

Gilberto Mora broke another record for Mexico this week as Barcelona and Real Madrid close in.

Mundo Deportivo reported earlier this month that Barcelona and Real Madrid had been following the progress of Mora for a number of months since his impressive debut at the 2026 World Cup.

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Playing for Real Madrid is reportedly Mora's dream according to reports, but Premier League sides Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal are also said to be ready to launch a bid.

Mora became the youngest-ever player to score for the Mexican National Team at just 17 this week as he drove into the box, cut inside to wrong-foot two defenders and beat the goalkeeper at the near post against Colombia in a friendly.

The 17 year old scored Mexico's only goal and beat Manuel Rosas' record of 18 years, 3 months and 2 days, a record that has stood since the 1930 World Cup.

He also became the youngest-ever player to debut for Mexico, is the youngest player in football history to win a senior international title (2025 Gold Cup) and is also the youngest Mexican ever to play at a World Cup.

The teenager is currently at Club Tijuana and is contracted until 2029. He is Tijuana's leading league scorer with 5 goals so far this season and it will be very interesting to see if one of Barcelona or Real Madrid make a move for him.

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Gilberto MoraReal MadridBarcelonaMexicoColombiaClub TijuanaLaLigaPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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