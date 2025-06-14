Tribal Football
Asensio agrees new contract with Real Madrid

Real Madrid are handing young defender Raul Asencio a new deal.

AS says Real management have been eager to secure Asencio to a new contract.

And now an agreement has been struck, which will see the young stopper sign a deal to 2031.

The contract will include a hefty pay-rise for the La Fabrica graduate.

Asencio, 22, only made his debut for Real last season and quickly established himself as a first team option for former coach Carlo Ancelotti.

 

