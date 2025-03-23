Arthur agent discusses Girona future prospects

Tribal Football
The agent of Arthur Melo says he's open to staying with Girona.

The Juventus midfielder moved to Girona in January on-loan to the end of the season.

Agent Federico Pastorello told TMW: "He's doing very well.

"He knew the Spanish championship, now he's played his second match as a starter: he clearly had to recover physically, because unfortunately being out of the squad complicates things a lot.

"But now he's doing very well and he has nine games in a row to prove his worth. Then we'll see if we can extend his stay or if he'll find something else, also because it's a dry loan from Juventus."

