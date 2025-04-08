Tribal Football
Arsenal midfielder Partey hoping to hear from Barcelona

Paul Vegas
Arsenal midfielder Partey hoping to hear from Barcelona
Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is eyeing a return to the LaLiga.

Partey, 31, left Atlético Madrid for Arsenal in 2020 for a fee of €50m.

Partey is off contract in June and talks over a new deal are yet to seriously commence.

Mundo Deportivo says the Ghana international has set his sights on a move to Barcelona.

Barcelona, ​​in turn, are said to be paying attention to the player's situation, but they're yet to decide whether to offer him a contract.

