Bayern Munich rocked as Arsenal make contact with Williams agents

Bayern Munich will not get a clear run at Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

BILD says Bayern are preparing a move for the Spain international this summer, knowing they can ferry him away from San Mames for his €58-60m buyout clause.

Williams signed a new deal with Athletic in August to 2027, which included the insertion of a buyout option.

However, the same source states Bayern will face competition from Arsenal at the end of the season.

Indeed, the Gunners are said to be already in talks with Nico's agents about a move to London.

He has nine goals and seven assists in 36 games for Athletic this season.

