Arsenal chief Edu attempt to find Merino compromise with Real Sociedad

Arsenal chief Edu hasn't given up on trying to reach agreement with Real Sociedad for Mikel Merino.

Merino is keen on a move to London, but the two clubs are at odds over a fee for the Spain midfielder.

The Independent says Arsenal's last offer was for £21m, while La Real are demanding £30m to sell Merino this month.

Gunners chief Edu is seeking a compromise, which would see them reach La Real's valuation by staggering payments over several years.

However, the LaLiga club are demanding the majority of the fee be paid up front.