Arrasate hails 10-man Mallorca after victory over Girona

Real Mallorca coach Jagoba Arrasate was delighted with their 2-1 win against Girona.

Cyle Larin struck twice for Mallorca, with Vedat Muriqi seeing in the first-half. Donny van de Beek had initially put the visitors ahead.

Afterwards, Arrasate was pleased with the character shown by his players on the day.

Great game with one less player:

“The character and ambition of the team. We had a wonderful afternoon. The team does not give up and is brave. When you are brave you can lose 1-5 like against Barcelona or like today when we started losing, with one less player and less of a comeback in the game.”

Changes in the starting eleven:

“One thing is the scoreboard, but then you have to take it onto the pitch. The team was orderly and solid in defence. We didn’t concede any chances and that’s a big credit to us against Girona. We didn’t lose face in the game and I think it was a victory for the team and the fans.”

Connection between Larin and Muriqi:

“They have to feed off each other because they have good qualities and can be compatible. Away from home they have never started together. Today was the fourth time they were together. The goal was good. Cyle interpreted the game well. I am happy for him because he has been through difficulties, but scoring two goals and being applauded gives you self-esteem.”

Larin and the victory:

“He has given us three points with the help of the others and from now on I hope he continues to give his best version. It is a victory that strengthens the group for the effort that has had to be made and for everything in general. The team believes and the fans have helped a lot.”

Can you start getting excited?

"We already have more points at home than away. Little by little we are getting stronger at home. Away from home the team is being more inconsistent with wins and losses. The 27 points are good. We have one game left to finish the first round and hopefully we can win it. It is too early to look up. Hopefully in Getafe we ​​will get more points.”

Muriqi's sending off:

“We won and I was happy, but it's the fifth time we've played with fewer men. If you put the image in the moment it happened... then there was a similar action with Van de Beek. I hope luck changes.”

