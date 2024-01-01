Arrasate delighted with Mallorca win at Valladolid: Larin goal important

Real Mallorca coach Jagoba Arrasate was left pleased with their 2-1 win at Real Valladolid.

Mallorca won 2-1 on Friday night, with Cyle Larin and Valery Fernandez scoring for the visitors, with Ivan Sanchez hitting a late consolation for Valladolid.

Arrasate said: "I value it a lot because it's difficult to win and we've had three wins in a row. We didn't have a good first half and at half-time we talked about changing the pressure, having more personality and getting better heights because we were predictable.

"We had to be more vertical and deeper. A good pass, good control, a good goal makes things easier. After 0-1 it gave us more substance and less to them. Since then we've seen our best minutes."

On the importance of Larin's goal, he continued: "If you look back, he had a goal disallowed by just a few centimetres against Real Sociedad, he gave an assist against Betis and today he scored. We hope it will be the first of many this season."

On being fourth in the standings, he Arrasate added: "It doesn't matter to me. What matters to me is the fourteen points. They will take away fourth place from us but not the fourteen points. There are only eight games, but we have fourteen.

"They are not certainties but we are showing signs of good momentum. Today, without playing a good game, we are capable of winning and I value that a lot because the mental aspect is very important."