Arrasate delighted with Mallorca players for victory over Valencia

Real Mallorca coach Jagoba Arrasate was left delighted after their 2-1 victory over Valencia.

Luis Rioja had Valencia ahead via a penalty before Mallorca fought back to win via goals from Cyle Larin and Abdon Prats.

Afterwards, Arrasate admits the victory was a important step for his team.

Three golden points:

“You have to know how to enjoy the moments. I am particularly excited, it is a team victory because Muriqi was missing and both Abdón and Larin scored. I am very happy with the victory and with the 24 points. The other forwards are there day by day, they continue working. It was a great victory against a great rival.”

Winning at home:

“We had a lot of conditions. We were missing a victory like this with our fans. And above all against a well-positioned opponent, with a line of five. Larin’s goal freed us up and in the second half we started from scratch and the second between Sergi and Abdón gave us this great victory.”

The team is fine-tuning its aim:

“We are at one goal per game, 15 in 15 games. Defensively we are still conceding less than one goal per game and this is a good sign. Today at home I think we had three chances and scored two great goals. We were efficient and accurate."

Another goal from Abdón:

“He is a very intelligent player, he takes the ball first and goes in. It was not easy because there was a temptation not to wait. He knew how to do it and take advantage of Sergi's pass, with whom he gets on well. Today is another chapter in his history with Mallorca.”

His role on the island:

“These last two victories have given us a lot. I am happy on a day-to-day basis, and so is my family. I couldn’t be happier, but we have to be non-conformists. We have to keep going because we have another game on Tuesday.”

