Arrasate baffled by Muriqi red card; happy for Mallorca to still find winner

Real Mallorca coach Jagoba Arrasate was relieved with their injury-time win at Las Palmas.

Johan Mojica struck the winner three minutes after Vedat Muriqi was sent off for Mallorca in the 88th minute for showing his middle finger to Las Palmas striker Jaime Mata. Afterwards, Arrasate admits he was baffled by the decision.

Confusing play:

"We didn't know what was going to happen, it seems like Mata made a gesture. I haven't seen the images, we were very confused. I've never had a play like that happen in my life and luckily it gave us the victory. If they had told me before that Muriqi was sent off and we won, I would have signed for it."

Muriqi, protagonist:

Mojica scores the goal:

“The players decided the move, and they executed it wonderfully. Mojica did it like a dream. He comes from two setbacks with Colombia and scoring the goal today gave him free rein.”

Mateu Morey, debut:

“I think he did very well. I am very happy for him, he held on well until the 80th minute. He will remember it for the rest of his life because he was up to the task.”

Las Palmas, on the rise:

“They are taking the game and know that since they have won, they can come back in matches. They have a mentality that will help them get points.”

