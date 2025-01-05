Tribal Football
Thiago forced to wait before making Barcelona return
Thiago Alcantara is ready to rejoin Barcelona's coaching staff.

The former Barca and Liverpool midfielder spent preseason as part of coach Hansi Flick's staff, but was forced to return to England after his work permit expired.

Now Thiago is set to return, though has been caught up in Barca's registration confusion.

Mundo Deportivo says Thiago must wait to be registered while Barca find room in their staff budget to satisfy LaLiga laws.

There's a belief Barca will be clear to add Thiago to Flick's team after the Spanish Super Cup this month.

