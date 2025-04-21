Tribal Football
Most Read
Ruud van Nistelrooy tells Leicester chiefs they're 'wasting time' over future talks
REVEALED: Galatasaray star Osimhen reaches terms with Man Utd
Moroccan billionaire Sefrioui eyeing off Sheffield Wednesday
Man Utd to chase River Plate star Mastantuono after Real Madrid move falls through

Antony scores as Betis beat Girona to boost Champions League hopes

Anthony Tomas
Real Betis beat Girona 3-1 on Monday in LaLiga
Real Betis beat Girona 3-1 on Monday in LaLigaJavier Borrego / Zuma Press / Profimedia
Real Betis moved to within a point of UEFA Champions League qualification following a 3-1 win away at Girona in LaLiga, as the hosts lost for a fourth consecutive top-flight match for the first time under Michel.

Having been beaten in the league last time out, Betis made the perfect start in their attempt to return to winning ways when, in the sixth minute, the Girona defence was powerless to stop Johnny Cardoso heading home Isco’s corner.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The home side failed to mount a meaningful response until the 29th minute, as Yaser Asprilla took aim from the edge of the area and provided Adrian with a test of his reflexes.

Before a 3-2 loss last season, Los Verdiblancos had won their previous four at Girona, and their love for the Estadi Montilivi looked to have been rekindled with two more goals before the break.

First, Romain Perraud bombed down the left flank and drilled a cross over to Antony, who guided the ball past Paulo Gazzaniga with a side-foot volley.

Three minutes later, Abde Ezzalzouli had an effort saved, but he kept his composure to collect the rebound and clip the ball onto the head of the incoming Isco, who capped his 33rd birthday with a goal.

Key match stats
Key match statsOpta by StatsPerform

The birthday boy should have had a second assist in near-identical fashion to his first soon after half-time, but Ezzalzouli headed over from the corner.

10 minutes in, the Blanquivermells had their best chance of the game when Daley Blind slipped the ball through to Portu - Adrian took some of the sting out of the shot, allowing Natan to scramble back and clear off the line.

The goalkeepers’ busy nights continued with a double save from Gazzaniga to deny Antony, then Cucho Hernandez, as Manuel Pellegrini’s side failed to add to their first-half total, before Adrian used his foot to prevent Viktor Tsygankov finding a sliver of hope.

Five minutes from time, Girona got on the board when Betis failed to clear a corner and Cristhian Stuani bundled it in, but it was too little too late for the side who are now 10 LaLiga matches without a win for the first time in club history, staying just three points above the drop zone.

Betis, meanwhile, have lost just once in nine league outings.

Real Betis in the LaLiga standings
Real Betis in the LaLiga standingsFlashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Isco (Real Betis)

See all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
BetisGironaLaLigaAntonyIsco
Related Articles
Real Betis winger Antony "so grateful" to Ten Hag
Real Betis star Antony: I could've done better for Man Utd
Man Utd miss out on £480K as Antony's contract clause is dodged by Real Betis