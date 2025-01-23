Antonio Simoes exclusive: Benfica legend on Eusebio, a young Mourinho and beating Puskas, Di Stefano

António Simões is a name forever etched in the annals of Portuguese football. Born on December 14, 1943, in Corroios, Portugal, Simões rose to prominence as one of the most talented wingers of his generation.

Renowned for his extraordinary dribbling, tactical intelligence, and unyielding determination, he became a vital part of Benfica’s golden era in the 1960s and 1970s.

Simões also shone on the international stage, representing Portugal in over 40 matches, including the nation’s historic third-place finish at the 1966 FIFA World Cup. His partnership with Eusébio, both at Benfica and with the national team, was legendary, driving Benfica’s dominance in domestic and European competitions. This included their iconic 1962 European Cup victory.

After retiring as a player, Simões transitioned into coaching, sharing his wealth of experience with younger generations. Today, his legacy remains a beacon of inspiration for aspiring footballers, embodying the very spirit of Portuguese football. In an exclusive interview with Tribalfootball, António Simões spoke about his illustrious career, his time at Benfica, his coaching journey, and much more.

On Being Recognized as a Legend

When asked how it feels to be considered a legend of Benfica and Portuguese football, Simões was reflective:

“Of course, I’m happy with that. I always say that if a country, a society, and its people don’t have memory, they can’t respect history. It’s not just about me, but I believe the country should respect its history, and I am part of the history of football. So, I’m very happy and grateful that my country hasn’t forgotten me and other important players as well.”

Memories of Benfica

Simões spent most of his career at Benfica, and his love for the club remains strong:

“Including my youth and senior years, I played for Benfica for 16 years—about 700 games. I was always happy there, and I remember every single day, both training and matches, with a smile on my face. I started very young, just 17, and it was hard to break into the first team. But I had teammates who supported me so much.

“I won more than 10 titles, including the Portuguese league and the Champions League in 1962 against a Real Madrid team with players like Puskás and Di Stéfano, who had won five European Cups in a row. That victory made us heroes. Another unforgettable moment was playing in the 1966 World Cup, where we finished third. We lost in the semi-final against England, who went on to win the tournament.”

The 1962 European Cup Final

Simões reminisced about the 1962 European Cup final against Real Madrid:

“I remember a couple of things vividly. When we stepped onto the field, I looked to my left and saw Di Stéfano and Puskás—players I’d only seen on TV. At just 18, I was on the same field as them. It felt like a dream. To this day, I’m still the youngest player to have won that final, and that’s something I cherish.

"We were losing 3-2 at halftime, but our coach gave an incredible speech. He told us, ‘Real Madrid is tired. Play your best, give everything, and we’ll win.’ That speech taught me a lifelong lesson: even in the face of difficulties, you can achieve great things if you believe in yourself. We came back and won. It was magical.”

Playing Alongside Eusébio

Simões shared a close bond with Eusébio, both on and off the pitch:

“I played with Eusébio for 14 years. When you talk about him, nothing is ever too much—he was that extraordinary. We became close friends and even our families formed strong bonds. My daughters and his daughters are still close friends.

“One of the most touching moments of my life was when Eusébio called me his ‘white brother.’ I told him, ‘You’re my brother, no matter the color. And that color is love.’ That memory stays with me forever.”

Representing Portugal

Simões expressed his pride in representing his country:

“Wearing the national team shirt is a privilege. Playing for Portugal on a global stage is a feeling I’ll never forget. I gave everything to represent my country and am proud to have done my best for the national team.”

A New Chapter in the U.S.

In 1975, Simões made the decision to move to the United States to play:

“When I first got the invitation, my instinct was to say no. But then I thought about what the U.S. could offer my family—new opportunities, good schools for my daughters, and a chance to experience something different. It wasn’t just about me; it was about my family’s growth.

“Playing there alongside legends like Pelé, Cruyff, Beckenbauer, and Eusébio helped the sport grow in the U.S. I’m proud to have been part of that journey.”

Working with José Mourinho:

Simões was Benfica’s technical director during José Mourinho’s early coaching days:

“José wasn’t an easy person to work with, but he was very ambitious and attentive to every detail in training and games. He was one of the first to combine high demands on the field with a genuine interest in his players’ personal lives. He understood the importance of connecting with players as individuals, not just athletes. That set him apart.”

On Carlos Queiroz

Simões also worked as an assistant to Carlos Queiroz with the Iran national team:

“Carlos was ahead of his time in many ways. He was incredibly intelligent, cultured, and prepared for the challenges of coaching. I remember when he won the U20 World Cup twice—it was a testament to his vision and ability. He wasn’t just a great coach but also a wonderful human being.”

Benfica and Portugal Today

On Benfica’s current state, Simões commented:

“Benfica is in a transitional phase. I like the new coach, Bruno Lage—he’s intelligent and well-prepared. But good coaching needs talented players. The club must invest wisely in scouting and ensure they bring in players with real potential. I hope they can become champions again.”

On the Portuguese national team, he added:

“I don’t know Roberto Martínez personally, but he’s lucky to have such a talented squad. Portugal can field two world-class teams with the players available. If everyone is fit, I believe we’ll be one of the strongest contenders for the World Cup.”