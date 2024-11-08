Another injury blow for Real Madrid winger De Leon

Real Madrid winger Jeremy de Leon has been hit by another season blow.

De León will undergo surgery on Monday for a shoulder injury and faces being out for nearly two months. The winger, who had been suffering from this problem since his time at Castellón, received a blow to the shoulder in training and the subsequent fall further complicated the injury, to the point of forcing him to undergo surgery.

Things have not been going well for Jeremy so far this season. He missed the first matchday of the League with Castilla due to an illness and the following week he suffered a severe ankle sprain in a training session with the first team that kept him out for 40 days.

After returning for Castilla against Sevilla Atlético on October 5 (he played 17 minutes), he had to stop again due to a muscle strain that prevented him from being available in the following matchday against Yeclano.