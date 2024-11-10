Ancelotti pleased with Real Madrid rout of Osasuna

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was pleased with their 4-0 win against Osasuna on Saturday.

Vinicius Jr struck a hat-trick, though the match was marred with a new ACL injury from Eder Militao.

Ancelotti, however, is insisting there's no immediate plans for January additions.

Match analysis:

"It was a good game, we started off controlling it well, without rushing... When we opened the scoring with Vini it was better."

On Vini and the Ballon d'Or:

"He is a player who makes the difference and the Ballon d'Or has not affected him, as we have seen."

Militao and Asencio:

"Raúl has played very well, with a lot of personality. We have to thank the youth team and Raúl for the work they have done with him. He is a player we need right now."

Kylian Mbappé:

"He tried. He made some very good connections. He didn't score, but he was involved in many plays, which is what's important."

The youth team:

"We are evaluating several right-backs, they are participating players. Raúl is doing very well."

Differences from other matches:

"The team was more organized, with a better attitude, more supportive, better positioned..."

Jude Bellingham:

"It's good for him to score that goal, but it's a small detail in a very well-played game, in attack, in defence..."

The winter market:

"There is nothing to be done now, we will evaluate it in the coming months. Nothing can be done now.

"I'm not thinking about the transfer market, because until the Christmas break we have to go with what we have. Today Valverde played as a full-back, which seems good to me, Raúl played as a centre-back... We'll do the same as last year."

"The demands of this schedule doesn't allow players to get enough rest. It's a general problem, not just ours."