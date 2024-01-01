Alvarez happy with first Atletico Madrid goal

Tribal Football
Julian Alvarez is delighted to be off the mark for Atletico Madrid.

The former Manchester City striker scored a first Atletico goal in victory over Valencia.

Alvarez said: "I'm very happy with the team's victory because we needed to keep adding three points at home. I'm happy with the goal because it gives confidence and helps the team. 

"They have supported me a lot. I have not felt pressure, I simply think that the goal comes as a result of the game and you have to always be ready when it's time to play. When it's time for me to play, I always try to help the team in every way, so I also try to help with goals. 

"We're doing well as a group. We're starting off, as you say, in good form. Now we have Champions League matches coming up. There are a lot of matches coming up in a row."

