Alaves name Coudet as new coach after Garcia Plaza axe

Eduardo 'Chacho' Coudet has been named new coach of Alaves.

Alaves acted quickly on Monday afternoon, sacking Luis García Plaza and replacing him with Coudet.

Coudet is a former Celta Vigo coach and his last job was with Internacional in Brazil.

Alaves announced this morning:

"Deportivo Alavés has reached an agreement to hire Eduardo Coudet as the new coach of the first team. The Argentine coach, with almost 80 games of experience in LALIGA, has signed with the Babazorro team until the end of the current campaign, with the option of extending his contract for another season depending on objectives.

"Eduardo Germán Coudet (Buenos Aires, 12/09/1974) is one of the most renowned South American coaches and has a notable track record of success after managing Rosario Central, Tijuana, Racing de Avellaneda, Atlético Mineiro and Internacional de Porto Alegre in two stages, as well as RC Celta in LALIGA EA SPORTS. His achievements as a coach include an Argentine Super League and a Champions Trophy with Racing, as well as two Copa runner-up positions.

"In 2020 he landed in Spain to take over the reins of Real Club Celta de Vigo, in the First Division, where he stayed for three seasons and came close to qualifying for European competition with the team from Vigo.

"'Chacho', as the Argentine coach has been known since his time as a footballer, arrives at Deportivo Alavés accompanied by two assistant coaches, Patricio Graff and Carlos Miguel Fernández, and two physical trainers, Octavio Manera and Guido Cretari, and will immediately join the Albiazul team's training camp to lead the team in Thursday's Copa del Rey match against Deportiva Minera in Cartagonova."

