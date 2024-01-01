Alaves coach Garcia delighted after victory over Alaves

Alaves coach Luis Garcia Plaza was delighted with victory over Sevilla on Friday night.

Alaves won via goals from Carlos Vicente and Carlos Martin, with Dodi Lukebakio scoring late for the visitors.

Garcia said afterwards: "The first half was very high quality, it was one of the best this year. We deserved the victory, I think it was even short. They have so much quality that if you lose focus just once, they can score. I am very happy.

"We worked hard to push ourselves, and it worked out very well. For us, every time we win is a step forward towards our goal."

Asked if Carlos Vicente can reach the Spain team, Garcia added: "It's difficult to get a Deportivo Alavés player called up, it's very difficult. I'd be delighted, I wish I was, I'd be really happy, but I don't think so. The media impact we have is much smaller than that of others..."