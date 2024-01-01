Alaves coach Garcia delighted after victory over Alaves

Alaves won via goals from Carlos Vicente and Carlos Martin, with Dodi Lukebakio scoring late for the visitors.
Garcia said afterwards: "The first half was very high quality, it was one of the best this year. We deserved the victory, I think it was even short. They have so much quality that if you lose focus just once, they can score. I am very happy.
"We worked hard to push ourselves, and it worked out very well. For us, every time we win is a step forward towards our goal."
Asked if Carlos Vicente can reach the Spain team, Garcia added: "It's difficult to get a Deportivo Alavés player called up, it's very difficult. I'd be delighted, I wish I was, I'd be really happy, but I don't think so. The media impact we have is much smaller than that of others..."