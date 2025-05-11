Athletic Club close in on Champions League with win over Alaves

Athletic Club dusted off their UEFA Europa League exit disappointment by cementing their place inside LaLiga’s top five with a 1-0 home win over Deportivo Alaves, whose advantage over the bottom three was cut to one point this weekend.

With a narrow loss to Real Madrid, their only defeat in their previous five, Alaves began this match full of confidence, and came close to taking the lead inside two minutes.

Advertisement Advertisement

A cross caused havoc in the hosts’ penalty area, with a ricochet off Carles Alena helping the ball on to Ander Guevara, but his effort from six yards was thwarted by Unai Simon.

Athletic, struggling to shake off their disappointing European exit in midweek, hadn’t had a shot on target when Maroan Sannadi went down in the box under the challenge of Facundo Garcesin after 30 minutes, and though their vocal penalty claims were waved away, they soon grew into the game.

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Sannadi couldn’t connect with his head soon after, but goalkeeper Antonio Sivera still had to be at full stretch to stop Aingeru Olabarrieta’s inswinging cross from curling into the bottom corner before punching Mikel Jauregizar’s effort clear to ensure half-time parity.

The break did nothing to halt the hosts’ dominance, as wave after wave of attack came into the visitors’ area, with the best chances falling to the centre-backs at corners. A towering Yeray Alvarez header clipped the post before Dani Vivian tried his luck after the hour mark, but saw his effort drift wide.

As the match entered the final 20 minutes, Ernesto Valverde’s men finally broke through. A fine one-two between Oihan Sancet and Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta set up Gorka Guruzeta inside the area, and though he scuffed his shot, there was nothing Manu Sanchez could do to stop himself turning the ball into his own net.

Alaves offered little in response, showing nothing of the side that had lost once in their previous eight away games as their relegation fears worsened.

They were up against a side who have now gone unbeaten in 15 league games at San Mames, which has helped Athletic establish a seven-point cushion to the chasing pack.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mikel Jauregizar (Athletic Club)

See all the match stats with Flashscore.