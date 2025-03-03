Al-Ittihad striker Benzema reveals Real Madrid return plans

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema admits he's keen on a return to Real Madrid once he hangs up his boots.

The Ballon d'Or winner has hinted he'd like a front office role at Real Madrid.

Benzema told Los amigos de Edu: "The other day I was with Florentino (Perez, president) in Madrid. When he signed me I told my father that as long as he was at Real Madrid, I would be there.

"He was the first person I called when I decided I was leaving. He didn't quite understand... I told him that the youngsters, Vinicius and Rodrygo, were ready."

He also said, "When I retire I want to be close to football. Coach? I don't know, it seems more complicated than being a player. I want to be close to Florentino when I retire."

