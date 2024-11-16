Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Al Ahli attacker Gabri admits Celta Vigo return on career agenda
Al Ahli attacker Gabri Veiga admits a return to Celta Vigo is on the career agenda.

The Spain U21 star left Celta for Al Ahli last year.

"I always hope to return," he confessed in an interview with Radio Galega. "From the first moment, this feeling of wandering will be there and will be until the last day.

"It bothers me when Celta plays at 6 pm and I train. Whenever I can, I watch them. It's the club of my life. Damián (Rodríguez) and Hugo (Sotelo) are my friends.

"I hope that in the future we can see each other again."

Mentions
LaLigaVeiga GabriCelta VigoAl Ahli SCSaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
