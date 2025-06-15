Tribal Football
Most Read
Viktor Gyokeres' dream destination revealed after Man United snub
Premier League ready to rival Man United in Douglas Luiz pursuit
Man United eye two Premier League stars as Bryan Mbeumo talks stall
Man United make Hugo Ekitike after Viktor Gyokeres rejection

Ajax raid Barcelona for teen Gomez Saus

Carlos Volcano
Ajax raid Barcelona for teen Gomez Saus
Ajax raid Barcelona for teen Gomez SausLaLiga
Ajax are raiding Barcelona for whizkid Eloi Gomez Saus.

Saus has rejected a new contract offer from Barca to commit to terms with Ajax, reports De Telegraaf.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The teen has agreed a contract to 2028 with the Dutch giants.

The 16-year-old midfielder has made his mark in several youth tournaments and has played on Spain's U16 national team.

Only the final paperwork is missing before the transfer becomes reality.

Saus is expected to become part of the Ajax U17 squad for next season.

Mentions
LaLigaBarcelonaAjaxEredivisieFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Galatasaray reach terms with Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen
Liverpool goalkeeper Jaros set for Ajax medical
Man United ace dealt blow in pursuit of Barcelona dream