Ajax raid Barcelona for teen Gomez Saus

Ajax are raiding Barcelona for whizkid Eloi Gomez Saus.

Saus has rejected a new contract offer from Barca to commit to terms with Ajax, reports De Telegraaf.

Advertisement Advertisement

The teen has agreed a contract to 2028 with the Dutch giants.

The 16-year-old midfielder has made his mark in several youth tournaments and has played on Spain's U16 national team.

Only the final paperwork is missing before the transfer becomes reality.

Saus is expected to become part of the Ajax U17 squad for next season.