Aguero chasing Barcelona for outstanding wages

Sergio Aguero is chasing Barcelona for outstanding wages.

Aguero managed just five appearances for Barca after joining from Manchester City in 2021 before heart issues forced him into retirement.

TyC Sport says the Argentine signed a two-year contract with the Spanish club, which obviously was not fulfilled. Yet the agreement between the parties stipulated that, by giving up the second year, Barcelona agreed to pay the first year in full.

And this is where the problem arose: as Barca reportedly refused and still refuse to pay him the €3m due. The reason? Barca claim that the footballer suffered from heart problems before joining the club.

For the moment, Aguero hopes to avoid taking the matter to court, with his legal camp suggesting a staggered payment until his outstanding wages are fully paid.

