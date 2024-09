Corinthians have been offered Sergio Ramos.

Off contract from Sevilla, the Real Madrid legend has been offered to Brazilian clubs by agents.

Vasco da Gama chief Edmundo confirmed they had been offered Ramos, but found his personal demands too rich.

UOL Esporte says Corinthians have also been contacted and for the moment haven't shut the door on signing the defender.

Corinthians announced the addition of former Atletico Madrid striker Memphis Depay yesterday.