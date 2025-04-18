Rothen on Mbappe's move to Real Madrid: He will not win the Ballon d'Or, he is a failure

Rothen on Mabppe's move to Real Madrid: He will not win the Ballon d'Or, he is a failure

Former Paris Saint-Germain winger Jerome Rothen has insisted that Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid has failed and he should have stayed with the Ligue 1 wide.

Mbappé joined Real Madrid last summer as a free agent and has made 49 appearances, scoring 32 goals and providing 4 assists. The Frenchman currently sits as the club's top scorer in his debut season in Spain and has the chance to win both La Liga and the Copa del Rey as the season comes to a close.

Despite this potential success, Rothen spoke on RMC Radio about the Frenchman who he believes should never have moved to Los Blancos who were shockingly knocked out of the Champions League by Arsenal this week.

“People are talking about Kylian Mbappé. He arrived at his dream club with the ambition of winning every trophy, including the Champions League, and also of being among the best players in the world and winning the Ballon d'Or.

“Collectively and individually, he is a failure. He will not win the Ballon d'Or this year. He is a resounding failure.”

He continued: “At the start of the season, mitigating factors were found. He could have had time to adapt, but when you're Mbappé, the adaptation time is shorter.

“He scored a lot of goals, but in the game he's catastrophic.”

After knocking out Aston Villa, PGS advanced to the semi-final,s where they will meet Arsenal later this month. The French side have already won Ligue 1 whereas Mbappe has a slim chance of winning La Liga due to Barcelona’s dominance. His move could prove that the grass isn’t always greener in football and even a move to Madrid may not pay off in the long run.