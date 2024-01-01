Agent insists Real Madrid icon Ramos keen on Zamalek and Egypt move

Agent Omar Zaalouk has revealed Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos is keen on talks with Zamalek.

The Egyptian giants are interested in the veteran defender, who is a free agent after leaving Sevilla over the summer,

Zamalek officials have confirmed their plans to bring Ramos to Africa - and Zaalouk says he is in contact with the player's camp.

He told AS: "I have contacted Sergio's agents and the player has no objection to coming to Egypt.

"The financial differences between the Spanish defender and the club are not that big.

"The talks are not over, they have simply been postponed until after the African Super Cup has been played."