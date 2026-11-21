Rafael Nadal looks on from the stands before a match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano

Retired tennis superstar Rafael Nadal joined Real Madrid's board of directors on Saturday after his appointment was ratified at the club's general assembly.

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam winner, has been an honorary club member since 2011 and shares a strong relationship with Madrid president Florentino Perez.

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"I want to thank the president. When you named me honorary member, it was very special, and today is one step further," said Nadal.

"For me, it's a great responsibility. Real Madrid is passed down from parents to children - it's something that brings people together. And now, having this chance is an enormous opportunity."

President Perez said Nadal's appointment would help keep the club succeeding long into the future.

"His arrival is more than just the signing of an extraordinary figure - it means that one of the greatest legends wants to share our future with us," said Perez.

"I am convinced that his presence will help us continue building the Real Madrid we want for the generations to come."

Nadal, 40, won a record 14 French Open singles titles in a glittering career.

In 2023, Nadal said one day he would like to be Madrid president, but did not know if he was qualified for the post.

Ahead of club elections this year, Nadal distanced himself from reports that he would stand as a candidate. Perez triumphed in June, beating Enrique Riquelme.