Barcelona are back in LaLiga action at home to Villarreal tomorrow.

Hansi Flick's side headed into the final international break of 2026 on the back of a superb 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid.

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That victory keeps them three points clear at the top of the table ahead of arch foes Real Madrid - who they lost to at the end of October.

Jose Mourinho's team look ready to chase down Barca this season - after two years with no major trophies in Madrid - but Flick is not focused on his rivals, who can overtake them with a win over Celta Vigo tonight.

"Real Madrid, Atletico, Betis... LaLiga is a tough league. We haven't talked about Villarreal; they're a fantastic team with a coach who has a great future ahead of him.

"The match against Real Madrid is in the past; now we're focused on Villarreal. We're three points ahead and we have to defend our title.

"Nothing Real Madrid does worries me."