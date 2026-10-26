Team of the Weekend: Gabriel produces monster performance, Olise continues to impress

Another huge dose of domestic football is behind us, which means it's time to pick our Team of the Weekend. Which players shone in the best leagues around the world? Find out in what follows!

As always, we've scoured the best domestic leagues globally to pick our side, using Flashscore's in-house player ratings to identify the top defenders, midfielders and forwards from Friday through to Sunday.

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Check out our latest Team of the Weekend below:

Team of the Weekend Flashscore

Starting in goal, Matt Turner was a wall for the New England Revolution, producing seven saves in their 2-1 win over Philadelphia Union.

Bournemouth followed up their historic thumping of AC Milan in the Europa League with yet another 3-0 thrashing of struggling Manchester United, and defender James Hill showed his class at the back. Meanwhile, French left back Morgan Costarelli came up with two assists for Cambuur in the Eredivisie.

Staying in the Netherlands, Jacob Trenskow bagged a brace in Heerenveen's thrilling 3-2 victory over Den Haag, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic got on the scoresheet for Al Hilal against Al Qadsiah to take them back to the summit of the Saudi Professional League.

Dylan Chambost shone for the Columbus Crew in the MLS, coming up with three assists in a 4-2 win over Toronto FC.

Finally, former Premier League players, Ivan Toney and Said Benrahma, made their mark in Saudi Arabia. The former scored two goals for Al Ahli as they clinched a 4-1 win against Al Khaleej, taking his tally for the campaign to 13 - nearly double the player in second. Benrahma had a goal and assist in Neom's triumph over bottom-of-the-table Abha.

Leading lights

Gabriel (Arsenal) 9.2

Arsenal arguably have the best defence in the world, and a large reason for that is Brazilian powerhouse Gabriel, who has had an incredible start to the season. In the absence of William Saliba, he has stepped up and forged a formidable partnership with new signing Ezri Konsa.

It was a milestone 200th Premier League game for Gabriel on Saturday, and he helped the champions to a comfortable 2-0 win over Everton, which was their fifth clean sheet in eight games. He also got on the scoresheet with a second-half header - his 21st league goal, three more than any other defender since he joined in 2020.

Gabriel stats vs Everton Flashscore

Gabriel brushed off the challenge of Thierno Barry with ease, winning four out of five ground duels, while making eight clearances and two interceptions.

A brilliant display from the 28-year-old in both boxes, showing why he is one of Europe's finest centre backs.

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich) 9.4

Talking about players who have started the season well, Bayern Munich magician Michael Olise has been in truly irresistible form in 2026/27.

The Frenchman produced another stunning display for the Bavarians in a 3-1 win at Freiburg. In the absence of manager Vincent Kompany, who is in hospital after collapsing during training a few days ago, Olise registered a goal and an assist, including a stoppage-time effort into an empty net to seal the victory.

Olise stats vs Freiburg Flashscore

Olise has become one of the very best playmakers in the world, and he showed that against Freiburg. He had a game-high five key passes, three big chances created, 14 accurate passes into the final third, and won seven duels.

Olise has six goals and three assists in the Bundesliga, and the way he is playing, Bayern are likely to soar to the title again without breaking a sweat.

Nikola Krstovic (Atalanta) 9.5

Finally, it has been a tough start to the season for Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, but striker Nikola Krstovic certainly cannot take any of the blame.

In a 4-4 draw with high-flying Frosinone - which saw Atalanta lead 3-2 and 4-3 - Krstovic scored twice and picked up an assist, with both his goals classic number nine finishes in and around the six-yard box.

Krstovic stats vs Frosinone Flashscore

Krstovic had five shots in the game overall, while also creating two big chances, showing what a handful he was until he was taken off in the 77th minute.

Atalanta sit 11th in the table, however, the Montenegrin has six goals in Serie A this season, with only two players having scored more. He is doing all he can to turn their fortunes around.