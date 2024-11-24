Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd place Ederson high on shopping list
Real Madrid explore re-signing Man Utd veteran Casemiro
Man Utd jump ahead of Real Madrid in Davies battle, admits agent
Chiesa makes Liverpool loan decision

Yang confirms early Tottenham move

Paul Vegas
Yang confirms early Tottenham move
Yang confirms early Tottenham moveAction Plus
Yang Min-hyeok has confirmed he's joining Tottenham in January,

The South Korea attacker will leave Gangwon FC to formally Spurs for the New Year.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Yang said: "I will leave on December 16. Tottenham wanted me to come over early, so I will take some time off before heading over.

"I will focus on getting acclimated as soon as possible."

This last K-League season, Yang finished the campaign with 12 goals and five assists.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
K League 1TottenhamGangwonYang Min-HyukFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Reguilon desperate to quit Tottenham
Tottenham boss Postecoglou opens door to buying in January
Winks explains leaving Tottenham for Leicester