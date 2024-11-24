Yang confirms early Tottenham move

Yang Min-hyeok has confirmed he's joining Tottenham in January,

The South Korea attacker will leave Gangwon FC to formally Spurs for the New Year.

Yang said: "I will leave on December 16. Tottenham wanted me to come over early, so I will take some time off before heading over.

"I will focus on getting acclimated as soon as possible."

This last K-League season, Yang finished the campaign with 12 goals and five assists.

