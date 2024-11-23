Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Reguilon desperate to quit Tottenham
Reguilon desperate to quit TottenhamAction Plus
Sergio Reguilon is ready to leave Tottenham in January.

Off contract in June, the fullback wants to depart immediately when the winter market opens, says Marca.

Reguilon is on the outer of manager Ange Postecoglou's plans and has some regret not leaving over the summer.

He said earlier this season: "I know I can play for Tottenham.

"But in many aspects of football, the player is not in control. I don't want to sit in the stadium watching it. I'm 27 years old and do not have too much football to live through."

