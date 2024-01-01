Son "very excited" to work with Tottenham's latest signing

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min has words of advice for their new signing.

The Premier League giants have secured Yang Min-hyeok from Gangwon FC.

He will be joining up with the team in January, but fans are already excited at what the winger may bring to the club.

"I mean, I haven't known him for long, but we had a quick chat the other day," revealed Son.

"What I've told him is the most important thing for now is to focus on his current club and to give us everything, obviously, he's doing a very promising performance on the pitch.

"It seems like he's training well, he's fit and healthy. But I also told him that, you know, while he's giving everything for his current club, he need to be well prepared for his life in England and in London, but, you know, I'm very excited like the manager said to have him in the club and hopefully he can show some good performance when he joins Tottenham."