Spurs signing Yang shining with Gangwon

Tottenham’s upcoming signing Yang Min-hyeok is impressing in South Korea at present.

Spurs are bringing in the young winger in January to add to Ange Postecoglou’s first team squad.

For the moment, Min-hyeok continues to make a name for himself with Gangwon FC.

He even played against Spurs in a friendly for Team K League in preseason.

At the time, Spurs coach Postecoglou was a little dismissive of the talent.

"Yeah, look, you know, there's a game of football tonight. I was focused on our players, so I wasn't really following the opposition players. When he comes in, in January, we'll have plenty of time to look at him," said the Australian.

"I think what's important now is that we've made the announcement and he concentrates on his club football here in Korea, finishes his season strong.

“He's had an outstanding season so far and then when he gets to us, he'll have plenty of time and plenty of opportunity to show us what he can do and we'll help him with that process."