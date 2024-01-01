Lingard says he is "in a happy place" whilst fighting for FC Seoul

Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard says that he is in a happy place at the moment.

Lingard went viral after his celebration was mocked by an opponent in the South Korean league recently.

Lingard, the highest paid K-League player, sees his team FC Seoul sit fifth in the table.

He said on social media: "Back on X, Korea is amazing. Enjoying my football and in a happy place".

"He only played a few minutes, and yet he didn't work hard and avoided tussle," ex-boss Kim Gi-dong said of Lingard a few months ago, as per South Korean newspaper JoongAng Daily.

"If you run less than a footballer who has played 90 minutes, you're not even a footballer. Fame doesn't win football games. If it did, I would have brought in a famous retired player."