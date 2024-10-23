Tottenham loan stars continue to impress against Club Brugge despite loss

Tottenham loan stars Alfie Devine and Luka Vuskovic did not have the best of weekends.

The two were on the losing side for Westerlo against Club Brugge in the Belgian league.

Advertisement Advertisement

Both were involved in the contest for the full 90 minutes, which will please Spurs fans.

Devine had spoken to Belgian publication Het Nieuwsblad about staying in touch with Spurs personnel during his loan, stating: “Andy Scoulding was recently in Westerlo, the performance manager at Spurs. After the match we had a long chat. It’s nice that they follow you so closely. That involvement is motivating.

“Scoulding is a professional, he has already worked at Rangers, Valencia, Olympiacos and Liverpool, so he knows what he is talking about. If I need something, they are always there.”

He added: “At Spurs I had good conversations with coach Ange Postecoglou. I went on a training camp with the first team, and I still feel involved in the group. You never know what the future will bring, but you are so happy to be in the picture.”