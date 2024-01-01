Tribal Football
Mason to stay at Tottenham after Anderlecht deal falls through
Tottenham coach Ryan Mason is to remain at the club despite negotiations with Belgian side Anderlecht over the past few weeks.

The Jupiler Pro League side approached the Spurs first team coach this month but football.london have reported that the deal has collapsed as both parties decided the timing isn't right. 

Mason is said to be enjoying life under manager Ange Postecoglou as Spurs begin a project that looks to focus on youth and prospects for the future which is appealing to the 33-year-old. 

Anderlecht sacked Brian Riemer just last month after a run of poor games which sees them sitting fourth in the table with just four wins from their 10 matches so far this season. 

David Hubert will take over as caretaker manager whilst the club seek a new replacement who has more experience than Mason, who’s only time as a manager has come after Tottenham's sacking of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte in which he recorded six wins, one draw and six defeats. 

 

