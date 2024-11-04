Tribal Football
Most Read
Ballardini shadow looms as Genoa coach Gilardino faces decisive Parma clash
UEFA release statement over Real Madrid Ballon d'Or controversy
Man Utd put aside £175M for three Sporting CP stars
SHOCKER! Edu to leave Arsenal - announcement due

Al Hilal set to send contract offer to Salah as Liverpool delay negotiations

Ansser Sadiq
Al Hilal set to send contract offer to Salah as Liverpool delay negotiations
Al Hilal set to send contract offer to Salah as Liverpool delay negotiationsAction Plus
Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal are ready to make a big push to sign Mohammed Salah.

The Liverpool winger is the hottest target for the Middle East nation’s Public Investment Fund.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per talkSPORT, a contract offer is set to come in for Salah as early as the winter transfer window.

While Salah will not move at that time, he can sign a pre-contract with clubs outside England as his deal expires in the summer.

The Reds will be hoping they can convince the Egyptian to renew his deal by one or two years.

Salah is still one of the best players in the Premier League, despite now being in his 30s.

Mentions
Jupiler Pro LeagueSalah MohammedLiverpoolAl HilalSaudi Professional LeaguePremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Al-Ettifaq coach Gerrard defends derby defeat performance: But we've been embarrassing
Gyokeres makes Man Utd decision amid Al Nassr interest
Al Nassr to challenge Prem giants for Sporting CP striker Gyokeres