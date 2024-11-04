Al Hilal set to send contract offer to Salah as Liverpool delay negotiations

Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal are ready to make a big push to sign Mohammed Salah.

The Liverpool winger is the hottest target for the Middle East nation’s Public Investment Fund.

Per talkSPORT, a contract offer is set to come in for Salah as early as the winter transfer window.

While Salah will not move at that time, he can sign a pre-contract with clubs outside England as his deal expires in the summer.

The Reds will be hoping they can convince the Egyptian to renew his deal by one or two years.

Salah is still one of the best players in the Premier League, despite now being in his 30s.