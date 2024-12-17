Ex-Chelsea No2 Holland named Yokohama F Marinos coach

Former Chelsea and England assistant coach Steve Holland has taken charge of Yokohama F Marinos.

Holland replaces John Hutchison, who had acted as caretaker after the dismissal of Harry Kewell in July.

"Our challenge is to win the title again," Holland told the club's official website. "We will play aggressive attacking football.

"We want to build a team that can compete for the title with consistency and high competitiveness."

Marinos finished ninth in the J1 league last season.

