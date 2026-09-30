Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Wright urges Premier League to punish Man City heavily

Tuchel hails England's hard work after unglamorous Czech victory

Ex-Man City chairman Bernstein calls for club's relegation

What Porto's Alberto Costa could offer Arsenal or Man Utd ahead of January window

Most read on Flashscore News

'I've lost my peace': Cape Verde's heroic World Cup goalkeeper regrets new-found fame

Nigeria's AFCON hopes take setback as Guinea-Bissau inflict historic defeat

As Bafana Bafana lose key man to injury, who should replace him against Eritrea?

'I wouldn't feel comfortable': Wayne Rooney says Man United don't deserve City's titles

Bonfrere slams Chelle’s ‘stupid excuses’ after Nigeria rout

Bonfrere slams Chelle’s ‘stupid excuses’ after Nigeria rout
Bonfrere slams Chelle’s ‘stupid excuses’ after Nigeria routAlexandre Sousa / Alamy / Profimedia

Former Nigeria coach Johannes Bonfrere has branded the Super Eagles’ 3-0 AFCON qualifying defeat to Guinea-Bissau “unbelievable” and a “shame” for Nigerian football.

The 80-year-old also criticised Eric Chelle’s explanations for the defeat, describing his references to the poor pitch and weather conditions as “stupid excuses.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bonfrere, who guided Nigeria to Olympic gold in 1996, believes the country’s football is experiencing a worrying decline.

“It’s absolutely unbelievable that Guinea-Bissau could defeat the Super Eagles 3-0,” Bonfrere told Completesports.

“Nigeria losing 3-0 to Guinea-Bissau? That’s ‘shameful’, very ‘disappointing’. It shows how low Nigerian football has fallen.

Bonfrere refused to accept Super Eagles coach Eric Sekou Chelle’s excuses for Nigeria’s ’embarrassing’ 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau.”

On coach Chelle’s excuse, he added: “That’s a stupid excuse. We once played against Eritrea in Asmara on April 9, 2000, and got a draw despite the bad pitch and weather.

“You trained on the pitch before the game. When the pitch is bad, when the weather is bad, you change tactics. That’s the work of the coach.”

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
NigeriaGuinea-BissauEritreaEric ChelleAfrica Cup of NationsAfrican football

Related Articles

Dimeji Lawal slams Super Eagles after Guinea-Bissau humiliation

Nigeria coach Chelle keeps AFCON faith despite heavy defeat

Historic Guinea-Bissau win puts Nigeria's AFCON bid at risk