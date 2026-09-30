Bonfrere slams Chelle’s ‘stupid excuses’ after Nigeria rout

Former Nigeria coach Johannes Bonfrere has branded the Super Eagles’ 3-0 AFCON qualifying defeat to Guinea-Bissau “unbelievable” and a “shame” for Nigerian football.

The 80-year-old also criticised Eric Chelle’s explanations for the defeat, describing his references to the poor pitch and weather conditions as “stupid excuses.”

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Bonfrere, who guided Nigeria to Olympic gold in 1996, believes the country’s football is experiencing a worrying decline.

“It’s absolutely unbelievable that Guinea-Bissau could defeat the Super Eagles 3-0,” Bonfrere told Completesports.

“Nigeria losing 3-0 to Guinea-Bissau? That’s ‘shameful’, very ‘disappointing’. It shows how low Nigerian football has fallen.

Bonfrere refused to accept Super Eagles coach Eric Sekou Chelle’s excuses for Nigeria’s ’embarrassing’ 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau.”

On coach Chelle’s excuse, he added: “That’s a stupid excuse. We once played against Eritrea in Asmara on April 9, 2000, and got a draw despite the bad pitch and weather.

“You trained on the pitch before the game. When the pitch is bad, when the weather is bad, you change tactics. That’s the work of the coach.”