Ancelotti satisfied with friendly tour following World Cup disappointment

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti said he was ⁠satisfied with how his players fared in the first tour since their last-16 exit ‌from the World Cup in July, which ended with a ‌4-0 win over India on Saturday after ‌two matches against Australia.

Ancelotti heavily rotated his squad ‌during the three friendlies, and every player in ‌his 26-man roster got some game time. Only Vinicius Jr and Danilo started all three matches, while ‌eight players made their international debuts.

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Nearly ⁠two-thirds of Brazil's ‌World Cup squad missed the tour as Ancelotti launched ​his bid to build up the next generation of the national team.

"We’ve come ​out of this period feeling positive because the players performed well, although some could do better. ⁠Every player ​has their own character," Ancelotti told reporters after the tour ended with two wins and a draw.

"Ultimately, we’re satisfied. It doesn’t matter what standard ‌the matches are at, what matters to us is preparing well for them and trying to do our best, taking all the circumstances into account... I’m getting to know these players much better."

Vanderson and Samuel Lino got their first international goals, with the latter scoring a brace against 138th-ranked India.

"It’s been a very interesting ‌period. I have a much clearer idea for ​the next squad selection," Ancelotti said, referring ‌to upcoming friendlies against Japan and Singapore in November.

"Obviously, we won’t be making many changes, but we need to develop other young players who weren’t in the squad this ⁠time but will ⁠be next time," he ‌added.

Read the match report with Flashscore.