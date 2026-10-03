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Carlo Ancelotti reveals why Brazil 'can't play like Spain'

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti.
Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti.Profimedia

Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti has offered an insight into balancing the demands of coaching the Samba Boys.

Ancelotti led his team to the last 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they lost out to an Erling Haaland-inspired Norway, and he came in for criticism back in Brazil.

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The veteran Italian coach has grasped the challenge of trying to get Brazil back into a position to claim major titles - but he insists comparisons to Spain are not helpful.

Brazil strength in defence and attack is a key bonus for Ancelotti, but it can leave their midfield exposed at times, which is not an issue for Luis de la Fuente's La Roja.

"Everyone talks about Spain’s style of play, and Spain can implement that because they have many high-quality midfielders.

"When you have very good attackers and very good defenders, dominating the midfield is complicated."

Brazil have won and drawn with Australia in two friendly games during the current international break and they wrap up this camp with a clash against India in Kolkata.

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