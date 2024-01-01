Kamada becomes the 1000th Crystal Palace player to put on the shirt

Kamada becomes the 1000th Crystal Palace player to put on the shirt

Daichi Kamada became the 1000th different player to wear Crystal Palace colours since they joined the Football League in 1920 after the game against Brentford.

Club historian Ian King has compiled a list Palace player who have had the honour of playing for the club since 1920 and even some players before then.

Advertisement Advertisement

Alderson was the first name on the list who played prior to 1920, then it was Peter Simpson at 100th place who was a Scottish footballer who set many scoring records during his career.

Number 250 was Peter Mulheron whilst number 500 was Jerry Murphy who spent nine years at the club including time spent under manager Terry Venables.

At 750 was Shaun Derry and finally at 1000th place was Kamada who signed last month from Serie A side Lazio.