Kamada: Palace must improve after Brentford defeat

Crystal Palace can improve following their first game of the season against Brentford.

That is the view of Daichi Kamada, who spoke after Palace’s defeat to the Bees away from home.

While Palace had more chances and were the team dominating the ball, they were made to pay for defensive lapses.

“Obviously, we are disappointed with our result,” Kamada said after full-time.

“We had some good situations, but I think we conceded too easy in the game, so we need to be better in our defense next time.

“I think, of course, we need a little bit of luck, but I think we just keep growing. We just keep going.”

“First of all, I'm very happy to make my debut in the Premier League,” Kamada said.

“I can be better, because I know what (the manager) wants to do. I can be better.

“I want to help the team.”