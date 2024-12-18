Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: No underestimating Pachuca; I haven't lost the players

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says there'll be no underestimating Pachuca in tonight's Intercontinental Cup final in Doha.

Real go into the clash as overwhelming favourites, but Ancelotti insists they cannot take the Mexicans lightly.

The match:

“We're excited to be here because it shows we've done a fantastic job. It's a gift for us and for Pachuca, who did a great job to beat Botafogo and Al Ahly. We're really excited, as ever, and we'll do our best to win it and take the trophy to Madrid, though of course we're aware of the challenges. The overriding emotion at this stage is excitement to be here playing this match."

“I'm realising how important it is to be achieving all this success with this club. I feel honoured to have done a good job here and I want to continue doing so. It's an honour for me to be compared to Miguel Muñoz and the other coaches who have had the good fortune to coach the best club in the world."

Mbappé's starting role:

“His situation is simple. Mbappé trained yesterday and felt good, it's all gone well. We have an important training session tonight and he'll have to assess how he feels again. If there is no risk, I'll speak to him and his doctors and he'll play. Of course, if there is even the slightest risk, he won't. Today's training session is hugely important. He felt great yesterday so we're optimistic."

Could this game affect the team's rhythm?

“I don't think so. We're coming into the match in better shape than we were a month ago. Morale is high, it's a one-off game, a special final, so we're focused and excited to bring home the old Intercontinental Cup.”

Losing control of the players:

“I haven't lost control, of course not. In the world of sport you have to experience these difficult spells, you're bound to face them over the years. Sometimes they come in November-December, others they might crop up in April-May. The key thing is to keep going. Perhaps if the rough patch comes in October-November, you can still recover from it. We're improving in that sense. I'm certain we're going to be extremely competitive in the second half of the season. As I always say, we're still alive and I can assure you I have not lost control."

Meeting about strengthening the team:

“We haven't had it yet because we want to head into Christmas on a high and try and win this game, and the next one before the break, because I think that's what the team needs. We'll think about what we have to do in January.”

Would you be a better coach without the criticism?

“I think the criticism is to be expected and it's part of my job. I'll accept criticism on a professional and sporting level. Nothing always goes how you'd like it to, despite the fact you may try your best. Sometimes you make mistakes and the criticism can be a wake-up call. It's an important part of my job, it's obvious that the coach will come in for criticism. I don't think there's ever been a single coach free from criticism in the history of football. So that means you have to understand it.”

Mbappé's performance depending on his position:

“He's a fantastic player and honestly, I don't think we've seen the best of him yet. He's played well in the last three games, at least. We're really pleased to have Mbappé here and he can play in any position. Wherever you put him, he's capable of doing a good job because of the quality he possesses."

The team's performance levels:

“We've made a few changes from last season. We've lost a bit of balance and we've had to deal with a lot of injury, so now we're finding a little difficult to play at our best. That's completely normal. When you make changes in positions like defence, we have to alter our system a bit to adapt to the players we have. That's nothing new in football. I'm not happy, but I'm satisfied with how we've improved recently. We've had a rough patch, but when that happens, the team gains in mental strength.”

Banana skin:

“Every game is a potential banana skin. Pachuca have made it here, so they must have something about them. They beat Botafogo, Al-Ahly and came out on top of Concacaf. They deserve to be here and we have to respect the quality they have. A final is always emotional, it's a special feeling. That's always a concern prior to the game. We have to try and assess everything that could happen in the game, we have to ensure the team is well prepared."

Criticism in recent months and his opinion of Pachuca:

“We watched their game against Botafogo and the semifinal against Al Ahly. They have their qualities and it's going to be a big game both for them and for us. They'll give it their all. They have a fairly clear system, with players we know including Rondón and Idrissi, who have played here. They've got young lads and they have great dynamism, with their full-backs who really push up high. I think it'll be an entertaining game.

"As I said, I understand the criticism because Real Madrid won LaLiga and the Champions League last season, then they signed the best player in the world in the summer. So everyone's thinking it's going to be a walk in the park. That's not how football works. Football is about fighting in every game, understanding you can't control everything all the time.

"We can't control the results of the games. Sometimes you deserve to win and you don't; others, you deserve to lose but you win. I think that's the source of this criticism, the fact that this team had such a fantastic season last term and then signed the best player in the world. One plus one is two, but it's not always the way it goes in football."