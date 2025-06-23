Yildiz delighted with Juventus double in victory over Wydad

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Juventus midfielder Kenan Yildiz was delighted with his brace in their Club World Cup win against Wydad AC on Sunday.

Juve cruised to a 4-1 win with an own goal and Dusan Vlahovoic also on Juve's scoresheet.

Yildiz said afterwards: “I feel really good and I’m happy with what I’ve contributed. I’m having a good tournament and enjoying it – let’s hope it continues!”

Teammate Francisco Conceicao also stated: “It was definitely a difficult match against a very tough team.

"There were a lot of fouls, but we managed to express our game at our best: now a very difficult match awaits us against Manchester City.

“It was very hot and it’s not easy but we have to work hard and not look for excuses.”

